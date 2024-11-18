BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BABB opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. BAB has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $0.90.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
