Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 9737570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
