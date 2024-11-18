Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 427,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Beamr Imaging Price Performance
Shares of Beamr Imaging stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 145,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Beamr Imaging has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $34.94.
About Beamr Imaging
