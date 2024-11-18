Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 427,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Beamr Imaging Price Performance

Shares of Beamr Imaging stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 145,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Beamr Imaging has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Get Beamr Imaging alerts:

About Beamr Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Beamr Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamr Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.