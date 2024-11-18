Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Purchased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,277 shares during the period. Bioceres Crop Solutions accounts for 6.3% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 5.05% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $6.17 on Monday. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $387.77 million, a P/E ratio of 308.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

