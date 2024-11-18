Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,132,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 16,242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.7 days.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BIREF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The company has a market cap of $952.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.64. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.19%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

