Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.