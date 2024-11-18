BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 436,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BitFuFu

BitFuFu Stock Performance

FUFU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 276,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities analysts expect that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BitFuFu in the third quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.