BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.31284324 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,125,482.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

