Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 59.2 %

NYSE:BE opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

