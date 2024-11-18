Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy Stock Up 59.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.