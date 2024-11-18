Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 6,819,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 6,247,839 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $21.14.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
