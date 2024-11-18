Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,422. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

