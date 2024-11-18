Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. Bluerock Homes Trust has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

