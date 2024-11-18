Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Tigress Financial Analyst Says

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $42.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5,017.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,085. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,069.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,360.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3,991.30.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

