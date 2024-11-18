Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $8.90 on Monday, reaching $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,468. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

