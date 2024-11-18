Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of BXP opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

