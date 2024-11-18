Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $11.09 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,476 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $293,699,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %

GEV stock opened at $329.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

