Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.66 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after buying an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $50,897,483.94. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

