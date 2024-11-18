Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,790,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $606.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.57.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

