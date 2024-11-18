Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $28.28 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.13 and a 52 week high of $203.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

