Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 243.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,350 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 211.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 774,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 301.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,256,000 after buying an additional 814,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 889,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,110,000 after buying an additional 662,431 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $215.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $227.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

