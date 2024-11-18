Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $398.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.