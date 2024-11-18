BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $806.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.87. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 85.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Boeing Stock a Buy? 5 Pros and 1 Big Risk to Watch in 2024
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palantir Stock Surges After Announcing Move to the NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.