BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BRT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
Shares of BRT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 43,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,058. The stock has a market cap of $365.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.68%.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
