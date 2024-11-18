Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bruker by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

