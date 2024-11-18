Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bruker
Institutional Trading of Bruker
Bruker Stock Performance
BRKR stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Bruker Company Profile
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bruker
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.