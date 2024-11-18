Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,592.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCF stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $94.27 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

