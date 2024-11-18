Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Burnham Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BURCA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043. Burnham has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

