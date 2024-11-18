Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $96,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,749.21. The trade was a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,855 shares of company stock worth $10,737,833 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot by 577.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 269,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 30.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 571.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cabot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 191,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,265. Cabot has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

