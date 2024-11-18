Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$3.00

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Tantalus Systems stock remained flat at C$1.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tantalus Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.06.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

