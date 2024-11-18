Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$3.00

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.
Tantalus Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Tantalus Systems stock remained flat at C$1.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tantalus Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.06.
Tantalus Systems Company Profile
