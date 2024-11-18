Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
CADL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 304,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.30.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
