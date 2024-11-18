CAP Partners LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

