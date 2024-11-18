CAP Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE)

CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC owned 7.01% of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

