CAP Partners LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.00 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

