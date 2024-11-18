CAP Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

JQUA stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

