Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 162 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

