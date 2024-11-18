Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 899,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

