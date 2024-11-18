Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 88,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

