Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $366.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

