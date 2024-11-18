Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

