Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 2,112 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $538.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.85. The firm has a market cap of $487.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.75 and a one year high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

