Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,381,626. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.