Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,530 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 134.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,766.56. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,018.32. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories