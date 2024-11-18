Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capri stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Capri by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,804,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capri by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Capri by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

