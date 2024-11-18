Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Review

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,190.32%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 448.78%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $200,000.00 74.06 -$28.96 million ($0.47) -0.49 Caribou Biosciences $34.48 million 5.38 -$102.07 million ($1.65) -1.24

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Caribou Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -362.85% -139.98% Caribou Biosciences -1,290.81% -45.46% -38.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.