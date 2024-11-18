Carl A. Merton Acquires 26,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tilray Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. 18,903,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,484,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.