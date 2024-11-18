Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

