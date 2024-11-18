Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $257.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.04 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

