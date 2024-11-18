Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 533,802 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

