CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 935,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2,980.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $82,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 42,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,295. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

