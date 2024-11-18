CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 935,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.
NYSE CBZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 42,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,295. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.91.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
