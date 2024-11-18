Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.28 and last traded at $205.70, with a volume of 1400979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.09.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

