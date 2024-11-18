C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

