C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.18.
About C&C Group
